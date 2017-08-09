David Beckham building a LEGO set is every parent ever

My 6-year-old is better than I am at putting LEGO sets together.

But he sometimes calls in an audible when he gets stuck on a particularly hard section.

Next time, I am going to have him ask David Beckham for help.

The world-famous soccer player posted a photo of himself poolside yesterday, attempting to start work on the 4,000 piece LEGO Disney Castle, which features LEGO versions of Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck and Tinkerbell.

It retails for about $350 in the U.S., according to the LEGO website.

Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited 🤓🙈😆 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

“Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I’m so excited,” Beckham posted.

I am guessing this mammoth undertaking is for his 6-year-old daughter, Harper.

Excited? Sure you are David. Hope you’re still feeling that way 13 hours later.

I am not sure how long he thinks this project is going to take.

But I wish him well.

Can’t wait to see the finished product.

