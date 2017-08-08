Target pledges to get rid of all fake kids' food by 2018

Target is tossing its own brands of kid food made with dyes, artificial flavors, preservatives and sweeteners.

The shelves will be cleared by 2018, Target pledged

“We just announced that by 2018, all of our kids’ owned brand foods will meet these high standards.”

Target-owned brands include Market Pantry and Simply Balanced, which make everything from fruit snacks and granola bars to macaroni and cheese and yogurt squeezers.

As of today, the company says, 75 percent of kids’ snacks from these brands already are free of preservatives and artificial flavors. In addition, they have no trans fats or high fructose corn syrup, Target says. “And now we’re pledging to do even better,” Target stated.

The popular bull’s-eye superstore made the promise to kids and families in 2016 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Commitments. But until now, there was no official timeline on eliminating the fake stuff.

