Mom's back-to-school revenge photo goes viral, and we love it

Are you as relieved as this Alabama mom that your kids are going back to school after they bickered the entire summer?

Jena Willingham took to Facebook to post a payback type of “Happy First Day of School” photo.

It’s Monday morning and she is lounging in the pool on a yellow float, holding a mimosa, as her three kids are ready for school, backpacks and all, looking less than thrilled.

By noon Tuesday, her post had more than 12,300 shares, more than 4,800 reactions and nearly 200 comments.

‘I needed a pool day’

Willingham’s children — Wrangler, 11, Emmy, 7, and Sykes, 4 — are “super sweet, well-behaved kids,” but they “argued a lot all summer,” she said. “That’s why I told them I needed a pool day.”

On Tuesday, when we caught up with Willingham, she confessed that on Monday, despite teasing her kids, “I ended up babysitting my cousin’s daughter, and today it’s raining, so no pool day.”

Rain or sunshine, she is enjoying the attention her back-to-school photo has received.

Cheers to you, Willingham!

