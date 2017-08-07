Boy crushes Idina Menzel's 'Let it Go.' Here comes the ugly cry

Here comes the ugly cry.

Watch 11-year-year Luke Chacko get invited on stage by powerhouse singer Idina Menzel. Remember her? The voice behind Queen Elsa in “Frozen?”

Menzel is amazing. No one can sing “Let it Go” like her. You think, anyway.

And seemingly shy little Luke gets on stage in Grand Prairie, Texas, and grabs the microphone. Something amazing happens.

“Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn’t really like this song,” Menzel says. Luke’s response?

“Heck to the no. I’m offended.”

It’s as if he was waiting for this moment his whole life.

Just listen. And laugh. And cry.

To say we were blown away by what happened next is an understatement. We can talk about pitch. And vibrato. And subtleties. Actually, we can’t. We’re just moms.

Blow your nose. Then listen again. And share with someone and say to each other, “I know right?”

Screenshot courtesy of Lara Bierner Photography.

