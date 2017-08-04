Photographer makes families' royal dreams come alive

Watch out Anne Geddes, there’s a new sheriff in town and she is making families’ royal dreams come to life in tiny photo shoots.

Karen Marie of Roseville, Calif., is not only the owner and photographer of Belly Beautiful Portraits, she is also the artist behind the magical sets.

She was a maternity nurse, childbirth educator and ultrasound nurse before she picked up a camera taking enchanting photos. Who better to take newborn photos?

6 Disney princesses down, 6 more to go

So far, Marie has transformed six families’ princess dreams into reality and has six more sets and costumes in progress.

The six Disney princesses she has created, dressed and shot the photos for are Ariel, Snow White, Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Jasmine, Belle and Cinderella.

The six Disney princesses she is busy creating sets and getting costumes ready for are Moana, Tianna, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Mulan and Elena.

Though there are no plans to include Disney princes, she said it’s a possibility that depends in part on her costume designer at Sew Trendy Accessories.

All it takes is faith, trust and a bit of Pixie dust

The busy mom of three — ages 10, 12 and 13 — said sometimes it’s hard balancing family and studio life, but she’s thankful for the incredible support from her husband and children.

“This is my passion,” Marie said, “I love what I do, that I get to make moms feel beautiful — especially when they are pregnant.”

She has clients coming from as far away as New York just to have their memories captured on her camera, because they “felt an intense connection” with her.

‘Whatever you do, do it well’ — Walt Disney

Marie said photography was always her passion, even when she was young and went to school to be a nurse. “It’s a very personal thing as a photographer to capture people on camera because you reveal a little bit about yourself.”

Marie watches Disney movies over and over again before the shoots to pick out moments that touched her heart the most.

“For instance, in ‘Moana,’ that shoot will most likely include the stingray grandmother, because I was so close to my grandmother,” Marie said. And we might see the Weeping Willow Tree in the Pocahontas shoot.

It can take her anywhere from a few days to a few hours right up until the shoot starts to design, coordinate and put together the sets in her studio with props she has or new ones. Each prop is designed for each newborn.

‘I don’t know when, I don’t know how’

After her first shoot went viral, Marie feels the pressure to keep going. “My legs were shaking and the only way I got through (the daylong shoot) was with my four assistants,” she said.

We can expect to see an ’80s-themed newborn collection soon. We will keep checking her social media for sneak peaks. If you can’t get enough of Belly Beautiful Portraits, check Marie’s work out on Facebook.

