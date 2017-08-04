Genius invention will have you saying 'ta ta' to boob sweat

Genius, as they say, is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration.

Except in the case of the “Ta-Ta Towel,” a cozy cantilevered can container for which inspiration WAS perspiration.

The Ta-Ta Towel Is The Answer To All Of Your Boob Sweat Problems https://t.co/9KFyqwz9md pic.twitter.com/qOzZB53KiS — SHEfinds (@shefinds) August 4, 2017

Inventor Erin Robertson says she was getting ready for a date when her air conditioning went on the fritz during early summer in LA.

“I just kept thinking: ‘There HAS to be a better way to keep the beads of sweat from dripping down my stomach,’ ” she says.

No word on how the date went, but Robertson seized upon an idea, taught herself to sew and created a single-piece marvel of engineering that anchors around the neck and holds each breast aloft in its tender, absorbent embrace.

Bonus: When paired with terrycloth boots and micro mini, it is perfect for cosplaying “Barbarella Goes to the Day Spa.”

Unfortunately, the laws of physics require a certain amount of breast tissue to keep everything in place, so the Ta-Ta Towel starts at C cups.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.