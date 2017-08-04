Former President Barack Obama celebrates 56th birthday

It’s former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday today, and wife Michelle was quick to mark the occasion on her social media accounts.

“Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy Birthday, Barack Obama — We love you so much!” the former first lady wrote on Instagram and Twitter Friday morning.

She included two fun pictures from a few years back when their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, were much younger and on the campaign trail with their father.

Americans show Obama birthday love on Twitter

Today the former president turns 56-years-old.

The responses to the former first lady’s Twitter post were swift, with many others sending their birthday wishes. The post has racked up almost 38,000 retweets in two hours.

Literally all of the relationship goals ❤️ — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday President Obama! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tb9nhPkk9M — annie are you ok? (@AnnieMcCarren) August 4, 2017

