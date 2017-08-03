World's oldest family credits this twice-a-day staple

Twice a day, even on Sundays.

Eating oatmeal — religiously — is the secret reason the Donnellys say they have a have lasted so long as a family.

Now, they hold the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest family, with more than 1,000 years of life among them.

The 13 brothers and sisters, ages 72 to 93, became the title holders in 2017 and were featured on the BBC documentary “The World’s Oldest Family.”

The world's oldest family says this twice a day ritual is the secret to their longevity https://t.co/aC0JPAuJPE pic.twitter.com/GV4Gb5JLT1 — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) August 1, 2017

‘Get your oats at night’

The Irish family told Business Insider that homegrown apples, zero alcohol and playing Galic football are some of the reasons for their record stamina.

But it’s eating porridge, or oats, twice a day that gives this family the edge. Leo, the youngest of the Donnellys at 72, told The Telegraph:

“The key is that you need to get your oats at night. We’ve always followed Daddy’s habit of that nice warm bite before sleep.”

Mmmm… He makes oatmeal sounds so cozy.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.