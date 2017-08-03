Is this wine (label) the greatest teacher gift ever?

Wednesday night was meet the teacher night at my school.

And as I watched hundreds of children buzz about the courtyard and the classrooms, I couldn’t help but think that there are a lot of educators out there who are about to have a very long week.

Four of my son’s closest friends are in his first-grade class this year. All rowdy boys — especially when collectively thrown together. I even joked with our teacher that someone must have made a roster mistake.

But now I feel better because I know EXACTLY what I’ll bring our soon-to-be long-suffering teacher at our fall parent-teacher conference.

Wine. Because. WINE.

Behold the genius that is the “Our Child Might Be the Reason You Drink” customizable wine label.

This actually isn’t a new thing. But it’s new to me. And I am completely obsessed with it.

I mean, if that isn’t #giftinggoals, what is?

The label became a viral phenomena back in spring 2015 when a blogger mom shared that she had gifted it to her son Jasper’s daycare teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The labels are made by a Portland, Ore. based-printing company called “Evermine.”

And Travis Rees, their merchant care coordinator said that two years later, the label is still a big seller.

Because of course it is.

“It’s different and funny and that’s why it strikes home for me,” Rees said. “Teachers don’t get enough appreciation, and when you give something that says, ‘Here, I know my kid caused you some stress, here’s a way to help you relax,’…it’s a very popular seller.

(For the savvy shopper, similar labels are available on sites like Etsy and Personalization Mall.)

Now I can appreciate that there MIGHT be some out there who don’t think gifting alcohol to your kid’s teacher is a good idea.

Personally, I think it’s a great idea. But if you fall into the other group, never fear: the company has other labels that would make great teacher gifts, including its “Thanks A Latte” coffee label and the “Donut what I’d do without you” food-box label.

And for parents who want to tuck a little extra surprise into their own kids lunchboxes? Evermire has unveiled a little collection of small stickie notes that are perfect for sandwich bags and notebooks.

Adorable.

