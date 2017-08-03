Do your friends sell you things on Facebook? Watch this video

LuLaRoe. Jamberry. ItWorks. Essential Oils. Stella & Dot.

The list of stuff women sell to their friends on Facebook via multi-level marketing companies is seemingly endless.

Sometimes, if you actually like the product, it can be fun to shop. Other times, it feels like you are being endlessly blasted by people you don’t know or like as they try in vain to lighten your wallet.

Two Phoenix-area moms have taken on this phenomena in a parody video entitled, “If You’re My Friend Then You’ll Buy This.”

“We knew no one was talking about it, but we knew everyone feels the way we do,” Michelle Fortin, one half of the comedic duo, “Leeann & Michelle Think They’re Funny” told allthemoms. “So we knew it was going to be a hit, but we didn’t know we would be (on track to get) a million organic views after three days.”

In the video, Fortin plays the overly-enthusiastic MLM sales rep, while Leann Dearing plays the hapless and frustrated friend who unwittingly gets sucked into buying — and selling — her friend’s goods.

The two have been working together since January, aiming for one parody video a month. They also do Improv together.

