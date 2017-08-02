You won't believe this Barbie-themed Instagram account

Moms everywhere share a universal desire to share adventures and pictures of their kids, especially on social media.

But one woman is doing it with a unique twist: using Barbie.

“Tiff the Barbie” has nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram.

Her more than 700 posts depict’s her family’s adventures via elaborate scenes featuring Barbie and friends.

The posts begin with “Tiff the Barbie” introducing herself, then meeting Ken, her Instagram husband. The account then chronicles just about two years of “Tiff the Barbie’s” life including getting married and having two children, Kelly and Wyatt.

The post master behind the scenes

Over two years, “Tiff the Barbie” has done everything from shoe shop with her friends to to give birth and potty train children.

A scroll through the Instagram account reveals trendy Millennial style engagement shoots, wedding, pregnancy and birth announcements, plus plenty of elaborate scenes featuring everyday parenting hiccups.

But the real kicker?

The curator of the Instagram account, “Tiff the Barbie” is not married, nor is she a parent.

“I would love to have a future family one day like the one the Instagram account depicts,” said “Tiff the Barbie’s” creator, who wants to remain anonymous.

So how does she come up with this stuff?

“From other families or experiences I’ve had before,” she tells allthemoms.com.

She said she sometimes does this by people watching.