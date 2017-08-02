Study: 1 in 3 students use cellphones to cheat on exams

Itty-bitty hidden scraps of paper. Blurry ink on hands. That’s old-school cheating.

Today, teens cheat with electronic devices.

One in three kids in the U.S. use cellphones or other devices to cheat. That’s what McAfee, an online security software maker, found in a newly released survey. Plus, about six in 10 teens have seen or know another teen who used a connected device in class to cheat on an exam or quiz.

McAfee conducted an online survey of 1,201 U.S. high school students in Grades 9-12 in June. (Read more about the expanded study of teens’ use of technology in classrooms in Australia, the U.K. and Canada here.)

More sneaky ways

Teens also have figured out how to get around school electronic security restrictions with 31 percent of teens accessing banned content in classrooms.

More than half of the students were able to access any (29 percent) or some (25 percent) of the social-media sites on school-owned connected devices.

Cyberbullied before high school

About one in three teens have reported being cyberbullied, with more than half saying it happened before ninth grade.

The survey found:

30 percent of students said they were cyberbullied.

51 percent said it happened before ninth grade.

Girls are cyberbullied 30 percent more than boys.

Social networks used the most for cyberbullying: Facebook (71 percent), Instagram (62 percent) and Snapchat (49 percent).

