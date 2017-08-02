Starbucks' 5-day BOGO macchiato deal starts Thursday

Grab a friend.

A friend who really likes macchiatos. Or even if it’s not their signature drink, go anyway. Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Starbucks is launching a “Meet for Macchiatos Promotion.”

From 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, through Monday, Aug. 7, participating locations are giving away a free macchiato when you order an Iced Coconut Mocha Macchiato, Iced Caramel Macchiato or Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato.

Buy one, get one macchiatos at #Starbucks… I'm on it! pic.twitter.com/EvNtYY3lhd — Lisa Rachelle (@lisapixie33) July 1, 2017

Friendship Day

You could chug both of the creamy iced beverages yourself, but that’s kind of greedy. After all, the reason for the promotion in the first place is Friendship Day, which is Aug. 6. Never heard of it? Neither had we.

But if it gives us a free macchiato, we’ll drink to that.

