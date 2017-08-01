School supply savings: DON'T buy these at Amazon
School supply savings: DON'T buy these at Amazon
Amazon is known for big savings on almost everything. And that’s true. The massive online retailer can offer the best prices on clothes to backpacks to electronics.
Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK
But not everything.
We have the deets, courtesy of wikibuy, on the items that you’re better off buying at brick-and-mortar stores. (Amazon disputes the finding of this study.)
Among the school supplies cheaper to buy at Target and Walmart:
- Glue, 30 percent more on Amazon.
- Notebooks, 25 percent more on Amazon.
- Lunchboxes, 20 percent more on Amazon.
- Highlighters, 18 more more on Amazon.
How much you can save when you don’t buy school supplies on Amazon
More back to school
