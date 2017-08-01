USA Today

School supply savings: DON'T buy these at Amazon

Your Money

Amazon is known for big savings on almost everything. And that’s true. The massive online retailer can offer the best prices on clothes to backpacks to electronics.

But not everything.

We have the deets, courtesy of wikibuy, on the items that you’re better off buying at brick-and-mortar stores. (Amazon disputes the finding of this study.)

Among the school supplies cheaper to buy at Target and Walmart:

  • Glue, 30 percent more on Amazon.
  • Notebooks, 25 percent more on Amazon.
  • Lunchboxes, 20 percent more on Amazon.
  • Highlighters, 18 more more on Amazon.

Deals and Coupons, Saving Money, Your Money

