Is your favorite Disney princess helping lingerie sales?

Yandy.com, a popular online lingerie store based in Phoenix, Ariz., confirmed new Disney-themed lingerie sets are expected in the coming weeks.

The Disney princess-inspired collection was first released as a limited-time Halloween collection. Now, seven Disney princesses and two Disney villains in inventory are available online all year long, priced at $23.95 to $37.95.

The company’s Disney princess-themed lingerie line has ignited an Internet debate, but if you’re a fan, first things first.

1. What’s in store next?

Just which superheroes can we expect to see in Yandy.com inventory is still under wraps. We were told to keep checking the company’s Instagram account, for sneak peaks, and its other social-media platforms.

Disney princess isn’t the only new permanent collection. According to Yandy.com spokeswoman Amanda Grace, Marvel and D.C. female superheroes such as Wonder Woman are in stock to stay, with more to be added.

The company has had a difficult time keeping up with demand, but it’s rallying together to meet the challenge, Grace said.

Some of the most popular sets include classic Disney princesses, such as Snow White, Belle and Ariel, perhaps because most of those purchasing the lingerie are 30-somethings, she said.

Who doesn’t like dressing up? Seriously. Why should Halloween get all the fun?

2. Where are the rest of the princesses?

Only seven Disney princesses and two Disney villains are currently available, leaving some to wonder…

“Hey, where’s Princess Leia? Isn’t she a Disney princess now?!” Mesa, Ariz., resident Robert Reynolds said.

Lingerie sets inspired by these Disney princesses can be ordered: Pocahontas, Elsa, Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Jasmine, Ariel, Belle and Cinderella.

The Disney villains include the Evil Queen and the Queen of Hearts.

Notable Disney princesses missing from the collection, but could possibly be arriving soon are: Rapunzel, Mulan, Merida, Moana, Tiana and Anna.

3. Why are some worried?

Do the lingerie sets pose overtly sexual threats on young girls? Some critics think so.

Sexy Disney princesses costumes are not a new phenomenon, since several companies deliver sexier costumes every Halloween.

Others say it’s all good, clean adult fun. One person commented, “there’s a point in a marriage where things like this just spices things up just right.”

Whether the lingerie sets have gone too far, some believe the debate has been blown out of proportion.

What’s your take?

So you decide: Did these new lingerie sets ruin your childhood or do you want to be sexy Snow White or Belle?

