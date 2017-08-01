Chrissy Teigen's 'period skin' is a mess, and she isn't afraid to show you

Chrissy Teigen. Always outspoken. Always keeping it real.

The model took to social media Monday night and posted a short video of herself without makeup — and her skin just looks angry.

She entitled the clip “period skin so mad”

“This is my skin on my period,” she says in the video. “Look at it. So angry.”

Teigen touches her red nose, shows off the blemishes on her cheek and chin…and the internet loved it. Parents and women everywhere are praising Teigen for her honesty and candor.

Because really…who among us is blessed with perfect skin all the time? I am 42 and my face looks like a 14-year-old’s most days (and not in a good way.)

One dad thanked Teissen for setting a good example for his two daughters.

As the father of 2 young girls, it's reassuring to see a LITERAL model who is comfortable in her own imperfections. A sincere thank you! — David Isaacson (@davideisaacson) July 31, 2017

Others said it was refreshing to see someone un-airbrushed.

Ummm this is an amazing thing to share 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Happens to us all! — Sabrina Said (@South_Said) July 31, 2017

why celebs like Chrissy applauded. ❤️ For every 'ugly' feeling girl out there she gives hope — Yasmin A. Choudhury (@yasminisyasmin) August 1, 2017

love the way you are so bloody authentic. The best compliment I can give a person imo. You rock CT. And are an adorable gal. — Yasmin A. Choudhury (@yasminisyasmin) August 1, 2017

This isn’t the first time Teigen has been praised for being open about her imperfections. In January, she shared a picture of her post-baby stretch marks.