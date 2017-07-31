Sorry, tiger mama, no rest for the weary, but it gets better

No rest for the weary

Oh mama, it’s only just begun!

Moms everywhere can relate to a Columbus Zoo tiger mother, Mara, after it released footage of the new mama in action.

The proud papa, Jupiter from Czech Republic, briefly met his new cubs, according to a zoo spokesman. The three new additions will join Jupiter’s three other cubs when they are strong enough to leave their mother.

New-mom alert!

Sure, Mara may have to breastfeed three hungry newborns, but at least she doesn’t have to change triplet’s diapers!

And I thought two in diapers at one time was rough.

Eat. Sleep. Poop. Sounds about right, for the babies, at least. A mother’s work is never done, though, is it?

A zoo spokesman said the cubs have recently opened their eyes and that we’ll find out the sex of the trio in the next check-up with a zoo veterinarian.

Does it ever get easier?

Don’t worry, tiger mama, it does get better, hang in there just a little longer. Perhaps you can get daddy to fetch you some dinner and draw you a nice bubble bath for five minutes of freedom.

The mama tiger gave birth to two of the cubs late Wednesday, July 13, and another early Thursday, July 14. A fourth cub was unfortunately stillborn.

“Tiger cubs are quite fragile at birth, but Mara’s cubs are currently thriving under her care with the assistance of our dedicated animal care staff and veterinarians,” zoo president and CEO Tom Stalf said.

