Video cuteness alert: Officer and little girl search home for monsters

Who knows what’s in a new home?

It’s possible there are monsters. If you’re 4. And it hasn’t been thoroughly searched. By an expert.

In steps Longmont, Colo., police Officer David Bonday, who agreed to search the house a week before 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch moved in, “Inside Edition” reported.

‘Super brave’

Armed with a flashlight and wearing a T-shirt that said “Police,” Sidney searched under the couch and the couch cushions. The officer looks on, telling Sydney she’s setting an example for monster hunters everywhere with her bravery.

Officer Bonday, who has three children, told ABC, “It was probably one of the cutest things I’ve ever been involved with as a police officer.”

How could it not be?

Oh, and though they didn’t use any of the fancy equipment you see on the Discovery Channel’s paranormal shows, they didn’t find any monsters.

