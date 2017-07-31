Would you buy a house for your dog? Study suggests Millennials do

It’s #NationalMuttDay and Millennials have taken it to a whole new level.

A new study conducted through SunTrust Mortgage showed Millennials cite dogs as their primary reason for purchasing a home.

We love Dakota, our 13-year-old Yellow Lab, and you can’t tell her that my three boys are not hers.

However, the needs of my children, husband and myself far outweigh solely Dakota’s. Yes, when we got our home, we made sure there was plenty of space for her to run and be a dog. But it was not the selling point.

Why are Millennials buying their first home?

According to the survey:

33 percent of Millennials purchased their homes for their pampered pooch.

25 percent of Millennials bought their first home for their marriage.

19 percent of Millennials said birth of a child was a factor.

The top reason a full 66 percent of Millennials said they purchased their first home was for more living space. Because of their dogs? The survey conductors think so.

“Millennials have strong bonds with their dogs, so it makes sense that their furry family members are driving home-buying decisions,” said Dorinda Smith, SunTrust Mortgage CEO.

Fido, still man’s best friend

I can empathize with Millennials.

I was heartbroken when we had to find a family to adopt one of our dogs when we moved from one apartment to another years ago. We were only allowed to have one furry kid.

Dogs are still man’s best friend, and let’s face it — still the best keeper of secrets.

Limitations of apartment living

The most notable reason for Millennials choosing homes that suit their dog is large breeds and specific breeds that most apartments won’t allow, such as Dalmatians and Rottweilers.

But space for dogs to run and play was just as important — and heck — I can’t argue with that.

