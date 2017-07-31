'Hair Love' film will convince you we're all naturally beautiful

It took less than a week for the public to fund NFL wide receiver-turned-filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry the $75,000 he needs to make the Pixar-style short about a black father doing his 4-year-old daughter’s hair.

The public loves viral videos about dads doing their daughters’ hair, which is what got Cherry excited about making an animated film jumping off the same topic.

Cherry’s Kickstarter campaign is at roughly $190,000 and growing. “Hair Love” is the story of 4-year-old Zuri. Her mother is away at an event, so her father must step in to do her hair.

Working on the film with Cherry is executive producer Peter Ramsey, who directed the animated “Rise of The Guardians.”

Not because it’s full of fails

We think you will love this video too. Not because it’s full of fails or full of laughs. But because Cherry’s Kickstarter video shows black dads being dads and little girls being little girls in all their natural (and natural hair) silly, earnest, loving, goofy selves.

“We’re just trying to make the world a little bit more representative and kind of more inclusive in that animated world,” Cherry said. “And also just having pride in your natural appearance and not feeling you have to adhere to what someone else tells you you have to look like and be proud of who you are.”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

More movies