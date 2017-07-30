Working mothers clock 98-hour week cope with Netflix, wine

How much do working moms work? All the time.
A new study found working mothers work a 98-hour work week and they look to wine and Netflix to cope.
The study of 2,000 working mothers with children ages 5 to 12 commissioned by Welch’s found that a mom’s day typically begins at 6:23 a.m. and ends with the completion of her family duties at 8:23 p.m., according to Yahoo news,
14-hour day
Working mothers work an average of two full-time jobs a week. And four out of 10 moms said they feel as if their lives are a never-ending series of tasks. Um, because they are.
Elusive “me time” comes down to an hour and seven minutes a day. And as most moms know that doesn’t always mean bathroom time.
How do moms make the most of the precious seven hours a week?
Well, Netflix, made the top 20 list of course.
And wine.
And if they’re lucky enough, grandparents and a reliable babysitter
Also making the list were:
- wet wipes
- kids tv
- iPad/tablet
- the drive-thru
