Working mothers clock 98-hour week cope with Netflix, wine

How much do working moms work? All the time.

A new study found working mothers work a 98-hour work week and they look to wine and Netflix to cope.

The study of 2,000 working mothers with children ages 5 to 12 commissioned by Welch’s found that a mom’s day typically begins at 6:23 a.m. and ends with the completion of her family duties at 8:23 p.m., according to Yahoo news,

14-hour day

Working mothers work an average of two full-time jobs a week. And four out of 10 moms said they feel as if their lives are a never-ending series of tasks. Um, because they are.

Elusive “me time” comes down to an hour and seven minutes a day. And as most moms know that doesn’t always mean bathroom time.

How do moms make the most of the precious seven hours a week?

Well, Netflix, made the top 20 list of course.

Related 10 Netflix shows moms are sneaking off to watch

And wine.

And if they’re lucky enough, grandparents and a reliable babysitter

Also making the list were:

wet wipes

kids tv

iPad/tablet

the drive-thru

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

More mom life