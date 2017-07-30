michelle obama, barack obama, marian shields robinson, birthday, instagram, president, first lady Michelle Obama pens birthday tribute to her mother | All The Moms
Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media Saturday evening to pen a short but powerful birthday message to her mother, Marian Shields Robinson.

In the Instagram post, Obama writes:

“Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My ❤️. I’ll always be your Miche. I love you.”

The post, which includes a picture of a young Michelle with her mother, has already racked up 771,000 likes and more than 5,300 comments.

The former First Lady’s Twitter and Instagram followers also chimed in with their own birthday wishes.

