'No homework' policy requires parental support, but will they step up?

Apparently, Florida’s Marion County School District Superintendent Heidi Maier had it up to here with homework and put a ‘no homework’ policy into effect — for 31 elementary schools.

Cause for celebration, right?

For kids, definitely. But I think so too, and here’s why:

If you use that time wisely, you get to spend more quality time with your children.

At least that’s what school officials in Marion County are betting. Educators there have an ancillary goal: They want parents to spend more time reading with or to their children.

They want this to happen for 20 minutes a night, according to WTSP-TV, Tampa in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Good or not so good?

In the story, one dad shares how his kid spends two hours a night on homework and doesn’t have time to play.

Well, that’s just not right, obviously.

The article points out that the school’s superintendent points to research from University of Tennessee professor Richard Allington as her reason for instituting the new policy.

Allington’s research found that “reading to a child has more positive effects than homework.”

But put a halt to homework altogether?

I’m skeptical. Will parents actually do it?

Watch: Video about the ‘no homework’ policy

I’m a fan. I agree with Eva Dwight’s recent story, where she shares great tips for helping kids with homework. She also says what makes me want to cheer.

Parents helping kids with homework is a great opportunity to spend more time together. Put the dang cellphones away, already, parents included!

What do you think of the “no homework” policy?

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.