MAC Cosmetics wants to give you free lipstick on Saturday - really

Yep, you read that right.

And no, you aren’t required to spend money on other products to take advantage of this promotion.

Saturday, July 29 is National Lipstick Day. (I didn’t know this was a thing.)

In honor of the “event,” the cosmetics company is giving away one lipstick to any customer who comes to an in-store counter. MAC lipsticks typically range in price from about $15 to $21.

Is there a catch? Well, yes – there are a few, but they are pretty minor.

You must go visit a MAC store. No ordering online. The promotion is for “select shades” as determined by each individual store, according to a MAC representative. The promotion is only running at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada, so it’s probably wise to call your local store and make sure they are taking part before you head over.

A representative for the company also noted that it would be a good idea to get there early – supplies are limited and once they are gone, they’re gone.

You can find MAC stores by zip code here.

In addition, MAC is running a second, simultaneous online-only promotion — it is offering a free Prep + Prime Lip Primer with a minimum purchase of $50.