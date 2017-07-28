10 back-to-school trends people love to pin, some utterly peculiar

Pinterest has released its annual list of back-to-school pins that people are insanely excited about.

Some are head nodders, like outfits for the week and places to store all those hair accessories middle school girls and cheerleaders collect.

A few are curious, like lunch kabobs, and a few more are worth a double take — like painted rocks and thinking putty.

These are the top back-to-school pins that Pinterest users are pinning like mad, courtesy of Pinterest and AdWeek.

I admire the parent who organizes a child’s outfits for the week. Some of us struggle to get the laundry done so there are clothes to wear. But the number of people hoping to get it that together by searching and pinning has increased 47 percent.

Drop zones, landing areas, or mudrooms are those places that kids dump their backpacks, gym equipment, musical instruments and lunchboxes. Or they could be, instead of the Jenga contraption that typically ends up on my kitchen counter. Searches and pins for this is up 48 percent over last year.

For mom or dad to get their coffee down before it gets cold, it helps for the kids to have something to occupy their time and mouths during the drive to and from school. The search for car activities is in demand, having increased by 50 percent over last year.

Lunch on a stick has become a thing. Kids stay interested and parents can put them together with a little slicing and sturdy toothpicks. The search and pinning of lunch kabobs has increased 67 percent over last year.

Yes. Really.

Not typically what you think of when you think back to school. But Facebook pages devoted to painted rocks have been on the rise and since last year Pinterest the number of users searching/pinning the phenomenon has grown 220 percent. What is it? Painted rocks. People like to get DIY ideas and inspiration.

Yes! Yes! Yes! Having some way to collect the litter of hair accessories would save on vacuum repair and replacement. This category rose 20 percent in searches and pins over last year.

7. Breakfast to go

Pins for breakfast ideas that can be held in your hand are popular. These include egg muffin cups (up 40 percent), energy balls (up 24 percent) and the bizarre yogurt bark (up 27 percent.)

Up 73 percent, Scrabble tiles prove useful as teaching tools and back-to-school activities.

9. Thinking putty

Bottle flipping, spinners and now thinking putty. This reported stress reliever is up 55 percent over last year.

This cross between pizza and quesadilla has soared in Pinterest interest to 77 percent year-over-year.

