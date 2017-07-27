Mom drunk shops at Target, women everywhere can relate

Every mom in the world knows that Target is basically akin to nirvana — especially when you get to roam the aisles kid-free.

Add in a little rum and it becomes a go-to destination on date night.

Or so Tony Serafini of Boston discovered.

Wife had a bunch of rum drinks tonight and we somehow ended up at Target pic.twitter.com/kM0OxcA7No — Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) July 26, 2017

Serafini posted a now-viral tweet about how he, a reluctant participant, wound up roaming the aisles of Target with his rum-happy wife Alyssa…on yes, a special-occasion date night.

Serafini, who regularly posts parenting-related content to his YouTube and Twitter pages, tells allthemoms.com that he and Alyssa had gotten an overnight sitter for their 10- and 7-year-old children.

They went to an out-of-town, special-occasion restaurant called The Gibbet Hill, where Alyssa tried the “10 Years Punch.”

And then she had another.

And then she really, really REALLY wanted to go to Target.

“She thought (the drink) was delicious,” Serafini wrote in an email, adding that “I was reluctant (to go to Target) because that means spending money, and I wasn’t really into it.”

But, as Serafini said, they are a 40-something couple, on a date night, without children. And they didn’t really know what else to do.

And happy wife = happy life.

“She was very happy,” Serafini said of Alyssa. “And was able to shop while I played with my phone.”

Alyssa apparently thinks the entire hubbub over her husband’s tweet is hilarious.

“She thinks the whole thing is crazy. (The) comments are literally “THIS IS ME” or “LITERALLY ME” and the popular “RELATIONSHIPGOALS.”

Clearly, people can relate.

