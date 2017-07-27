Can 'Frozen 2' save baby name 'Elsa' from extinction?

BabyCenter.com, a popular parenting website, released its list of endangered names this week, noting that not a single child born in the United States this year was given the name Blanche, Myrtle, Olga, Willard, Dick or Rudolph.

Well of course not. I mean, those names are just awful.

But what was far more interesting was the site’s list of names that are dropping the most in popularity.

On it? Elsa, the famous Queen of Arendelle from Disney’s smash 2013 hit “Frozen.”

A baby name bonanza

The movie came out in November of that year, and in 2014, the popularity of the name surged more than 241 spots, with more than 1,100 American babies being named “Elsa.”

But the name has been dropping in popularity almost as quickly as it rose. It plunged 201 spots in 2015 and another 136 spots in 2016.

With ‘Frozen 2’ due out in November 2019, will we see a similar rebound in popularity?

Other names losing favor

Other girl names rapidly dropping in popularity include:

Amelie

Giselle

Gwen

Kate

Liv

Penny

For the boys, names dropping in popularity include:

Camden

Colin

Martin

Peyton

Shane

The Disney effect has happened before – and since

And in case you’re wondering, this is not a unique phenomena.

According to the Social Security Administration’s website, the name “Tiana” jumped 266 spots in 2010, following Disney’s release of “The Princess and the Frog.”

And when the government agency released its annual list of popular baby names in May, The Associated Press noted that Kylo cracked the top 100 for the first time – jumping 2,368 spots to No. 901.

Kylo — after villian supreme Kylo Ren — surged in popularity in 2016 following the December 2015 release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Why anyone would want to name their baby after a dude who commits patricide is beyond me, but what do I know?

But its further reminder to choose wisely when it comes to naming your kids – lest you tie them forever to a Disney movie release or a particularly controversial figure.

Related note: According to the same AP article, all four versions of the name “Caitlyn” fell out of the Top 1,000 most popular names list in 2016, a year after Caitlyn Jenner changed her name and gender.

It plummeted more than any other name, according to the Social Security Administration.

