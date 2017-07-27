Breast milk brownies? Facebook reacts to mom's bake-sale treat

A mom was out of milk and “didn’t have time to run to the store.”

What mother hasn’t been there?

It was her solution — shared on Facebook — that is causing the huge, and predictable, social-media reaction.

The Sanctimommy Facebook page shared the post about a woman who used breast milk for the brownies destined for a school bake sale.

The mom “didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition let’s be honest.”)

Let’s be honest?

When the other moms found out, some took issue with the unconventional ingredient. The poster said of the reaction, “I shall forever remember today as the day I stopped supporting bake sales.”

Once the not-so-secret ingredient was shared on Sanctimommy, a Facebook page devoted to anonymously sharing what is deemed as sanctimonious rants or asides by other moms, it received almost 5,000 reactions. And some droll comparisons.

Like the time I…

Other commenters didn’t think it wise or funny to compare breast milk to bodily fluids.

