Michael Phelps opens up about fatherhood in new Facebook live video

Michael Phelps took to Facebook Live Tuesday night to chat with fans and answer questions — and yes, he addressed the controversy over his ‘Shark Week,’ appearance.

But some of the most endearing moments in the 58-minute long video came while he was interacting with, or talking about, 14-month-old son Boomer.

In the video, Phelps drinks from an “I (heart emoji) Dad” coffee mug while Boomer whines to get down, toddles about, lays down on the floor, smiles at the camera and uses sign language.

Here are some of Phelps’ observations about his son, being a parent and living in Arizona.

On Boomer walking:

“He’s literally off to the races. Running, going crazy. Never sits still. It’s so fun to watch.”

And, “He’s going crazy. Running around all over the place. Going nuts.”

Just walkkking around today…. #walkingisbetterthancrawling A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

On how he and Nicole are adapting to parenthood:

“Honestly…its kind of cool to adjust together with my wife. Obviously these are the first time we are experiencing these things together as parents, and I think that’s something that’s helping us grow.”

On living in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and the state’s notoriously hot summer weather:

“100 degrees is fine. It’s way better than 120.”

And whether he’ll stay in Arizona:

“Being in Arizona…I don’t know how long we are going to stay here. We love it since we’ve really moved here, and we just play it by ear.”

On Boomer using sign language:

“He does use sign language. He says ‘more,’ ‘thank you,’ ‘please.’ He blows kisses and waves. He’s learning a bunch.”

On how Boomer interacts with others:

“Booms, honestly. You should see with other kids. It’s so funny. All he wants to do is run up to them and hug them. It’s so amazing to see.”

On his son’s swimming skills:

“He’s doing it. He’s swimming very well.”

And will Boomer be a competitive swimmer like his father?

“It’d be fun to watch Booms break some records. If he swims, great. I’ll be able to help him a little bit…but that’ll be his choose if he chooses to swim…at a high level.”

His advice for parents who want to teach their babies how to swim:

“Make sure they know how to swim. Teach them the basics and find them the right instructor.”

During most of the video, Phelps appears to be in a great mood, repeatedly calling Boomer “Bubba,” “Boom Boom” and “Booms.”

At one point he did get completely annoyed with what he termed the “haters” on his Facebook feed, giving them what actually sounds like great parenting advice:

“Some of these questions…you guys. It’s truly incredible watching some of the questions these haters have out there. I mean, it’s shocking. It blows my mind. There’s always somebody out there who’s going to take a jab or say something negative about you. I mean, live your own life. “There’s no need to be rude. There’s no need to be inconsiderate.”

You can watch the complete Facebook live video here:

