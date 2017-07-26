Girl Scouts can now earn new STEM badges and we're loving it

Girl Scouts. STEM badge.

All I can think is: “Where the heck were these when I was a Girl Scout?”

The organization announced Tuesday that members of all ages – from Daisy to Senior Scouts – will be able to earn merit badges for projects related to science, technology, engineering and math.

It’s just the latest move in the smashing of gender stereotypes. Selling cookies is so yesterday. STEM is in.

Here are some of our favorites:

The Roller Coaster Design Challenge Badge

Yes, as an adrenaline junkie, my dad swears I was born on an roller coaster.

Young scouts get to design a roller coaster car, then design the tracks and test it out.

I can only imagine what little kindergartners would come up with for their roller coaster designs..

The Designing Robots Badge

How cool would it be to design a robot? As an adult, I would love to design one that does all the laundry and sits for hours on end doing homework with the kids.

But Brownie scouts get to design and build a robot that resembles a bumblebee. One that actually buzzes, flies and pollinates.

Junior Digital Photography Badge

Do you remember picking up your first camera?

I do – it was Canon AE-1, and it had actual film that you had to load into the back..

This badge allows Junior scouts get to dive into the world of all things photography, and by the end they should have a good photo story project to hopefully pitch for awards and art shows. Those sort of deals always come with scholarship or enhancement money.

As one troop leader noted, these badges are exciting because, “they align with current education goals for involving more girls in science and engineering.”

Cadette Digital Movie Maker Badge

“Quiet on set! ACTION!” Who doesn’t want to be a director of their own movie and yell action?

We’re betting a lot of high school students do.

And making short movies is actually a healthy way to express emotions, feelings, thoughts and beliefs according to the Pew Research.

Senior Social Innovator Badge

For the oldest scouts – young women in high school and into college – comes a badge that helps them take on social issues that are important to them.

What better way to prepare the leaders of tomorrow?

First Aid Badge

Of all the badges I earned from Daisy scout to Cadette scout, this badge would have best prepared me for motherhood. Although I have not had to use it – yet, this badge teaches young women the basics of first aid. (Critical for any mom chasing kids.)

More importantly, its a life skill that makes young women equipped to handle many emergency situations.

Scouts will learn not only CPR, but how to tend to wounds and injuries.

Explore more on your own

Other badges currently being offered as part of the STEM rollout include:

Computer expert

Home Scientist

Inventor

Website Designer.

Check them all out here, on the Girl Scouts USA webpage.

Heather Thornton, Girls Scouts USA Arizona Cactus-Pine spokeswoman said these badges are the product of nearly a decade of research and input from former Girl Scouts.

“It’s really important to evolve and change,” Thornton said, “It’s been a long time coming — and the girls are excited to move into more technology related era.”

What sort of badges can we expect to see in the next 105-years from the Girl Scouts? I hope it’s walking on the moon!

