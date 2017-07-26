5 most touching quotes from Princess Diana's sons in HBO show

Almost 20 years after the death of beloved Princess Diana, several retrospectives are airing on her life. But HBO’s new documentary, “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” is the only one that has in-depth interviews with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana’s press-shy sons, who share their mother’s heart-centered work for promoting charities, speak at length about their childhoods and love for their mother. The Princess of Wales was 36, when she died in a car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. William was 15 and Harry was 12.

The 65-minute documentary, which aired this week, featured never-before-seen family photos — including the young boys in matching clothes.

Grab your box of tissues. Here are the princes’ five most touching quotes about their mother.

1. Kid at heart

The brothers said Diana had a “cheeky” sense of humor and they’ll always remember her laugh.

Harry: “Our mother was a total kid, through and through. When everybody says to me, ‘So she was fun, give us an example,’ all I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face. One of her mottos to me was ‘Be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.'”

2. Helluva hugger

Harry: “To myself and William, she was just the best mother ever. She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible — and being as short as I was then, there was no escape, you were there and you were there for as long as she wanted to hold you. Even talking about it now, I can feel the hugs she used to give us. I miss that. I miss that feeling, I miss that part of a family, I miss having that mother to be able to give you those hugs and give you that compassion that I think everybody needs.”

3. Matching outfits

Harry: “The one thing I would love to ask her now, because I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits, normally matching. It was weird shorts and shiny shoes with the clipper on.”

4. Last words

Harry and William were vacationing with their cousins when Diana called from Paris. They wanted to get back to playing and the phone call, they said, was much too short.

Harry: “I can’t really remember what I said. What I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things I would’ve said to her.”

5. Remembering ‘Granny’

William said he shares stories of Diana with his children, Charlotte and George, and “constantly” talks about “Granny Diana.”

William: “So we’ve got more photos up around the house of her, and we talk about her a bit and stuff. And it’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her, so she cannot really provide that level of detail. So I do regularly, putting George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her, and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers — there were two grandmothers in their lives. And it’s important they know who she was and that she existed.”

