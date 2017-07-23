Michael, Boomer Phelps' new Huggies ad has subtle 'Shark Week' tie-in

On Sunday night, Michael Phelps races the Great White on the Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week.’

But his son Boomer has already stolen the show.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, appears in a new Huggies swim diaper ad with his 14-month-old son and wife, Nicole.

Because of course he does.

The spot, which was released on July 18, is called “Greatness is Earned.”

It features Boomer in a #Trainingfor2032 rashguard, resisting swim goggles, splashing in what is presumably the family’s pool in Paradise Valley, Arizona, drinking water from a toy cup and batting his arms against….a Great White Shark inflatable floatie.

“We’re not born with greatness…it must be earned,” the ad starts.

It continues:

“By taking leaps…in between naps. Constantly reaching…while teething. And never being afraid…of obstacles in your path.”

Cue the super cute, not-at-all scary Great White inflatable…and Boomer, who definitely wins the title of “cutest baby in the pool.”

Seriously. Those curls.

Phelps and Huggies Little Swimmers announced their endorsement deal/partnership in May.

The Olympian, who is passionate about water safety, is also the founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation. The organization promotes healthy living and aims to reduce child drownings by partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics on life-saving programming including swim lessons.

See the full ad here (on Boomer’s instagram page.)

Naturally.

Spending some quality time in the water with my Dad and Huggies Little Swimmers. #TrainingFor2032 #ThanksForThePartnershipHuggies A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

