Instagram's 'Lego Dad' captures absurdities of parenting perfectly

A 43-year-old, stay-at-home dad has managed to nail the absurdities and truths about parenthood with brilliant Lego creations on Instagram. The anonymous poster depicts the everyday realities of life with kids.

Are you willing to take the chance that it's not? #minifigures #lego #legodad #poop #babiesofinstagram #babies A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The anonymous Instagram poster @LegoDad told “I create with what I have, which in my case is a whole lot of Lego. Everything is based on real life experiences. Much as you would come up with an idea when your kids did something, I do the same.”

The posts are instantly relatable whether he’s creating potty humor scenarios, school agonies or perceptions about parenting.

Try me. #lego #legodad #hulk #sahd #parenting #kids #babywearing #babiesofinstagram A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Seriously… why do schools send kids home with a recorder? #legodad #lego #recorder #shootme A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Each creation took about two minutes to devise, the dad said in the U.K. story. The dad added that parenting and Legos are a natural fit.

‘What I’ve done is created something so simple where people can’t help but laugh. I think Lego and parenting are two very relatable topics.”

Damn kids. #lego #legodad #kids #sloth #slowpoke A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

That's a wrap. Summer break has begun. #lego #minifigures #legodad #summer A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

I know a lot of fractions between 2 1/2 and 3. #lego #parenting #kids #instagram A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

