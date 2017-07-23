The Arizona Republic

Instagram's 'Lego Dad' captures absurdities of parenting perfectly

A 43-year-old, stay-at-home dad has managed to nail the absurdities and truths about parenthood with brilliant Lego creations on Instagram. The anonymous poster depicts the everyday realities of life with kids.

Are you willing to take the chance that it's not? #minifigures #lego #legodad #poop #babiesofinstagram #babies

The anonymous Instagram poster @LegoDad told Metro.co.uk: “I create with what I have, which in my case is a whole lot of Lego. Everything is based on real life experiences. Much as you would come up with an idea when your kids did something, I do the same.”

The posts are instantly relatable whether he’s creating potty humor scenarios, school agonies or perceptions about parenting.

Try me. #lego #legodad #hulk #sahd #parenting #kids #babywearing #babiesofinstagram

Seriously… why do schools send kids home with a recorder? #legodad #lego #recorder #shootme

Each creation took about two minutes to devise, the dad said in the U.K. story. The dad added that parenting and Legos are a natural fit.

‘What I’ve done is created something so simple where people can’t help but laugh. I think Lego and parenting are two very relatable topics.”

Damn kids. #lego #legodad #kids #sloth #slowpoke

That's a wrap. Summer break has begun. #lego #minifigures #legodad #summer

I know a lot of fractions between 2 1/2 and 3. #lego #parenting #kids #instagram

