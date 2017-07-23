Instagram's 'Lego Dad' captures absurdities of parenting perfectly
Instagram's 'Lego Dad' captures absurdities of parenting perfectly
shares
share
sms
send
email
A 43-year-old, stay-at-home dad has managed to nail the absurdities and truths about parenthood with brilliant Lego creations on
Instagram. The anonymous poster depicts the everyday realities of life with kids.
The anonymous Instagram poster @LegoDad told
“I create with what I have, which in my case is a whole lot of Lego. Everything is based on real life experiences. Much as you would come up with an idea when your kids did something, I do the same.” Metro.co.uk:
The posts are instantly relatable whether he’s creating potty humor scenarios, school agonies or perceptions about parenting.
Each creation took about two minutes to devise, the dad said in the
U.K. story. The dad added that parenting and Legos are a natural fit.
‘What I’ve done is created something so simple where people can’t help but laugh. I think Lego and parenting are two very relatable topics.”
More laughs
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook.
funny, instagram, lego dad, lego figures, legos, parenting, Humor, News, Parenting, Pop Culture, Trending
shares
share
sms
send
email
Sonja Haller
Writer/curator for AlltheMoms.com. Mom to three girls. Married to a sports writer who travels a lot. This will be a good thing when I hit menopause at the same time his girls enter puberty. Weird fact: I've watched "The Young & the Restless" for 38 years and I feel no shame. Known to ramble about latest teen sci-fi/fantasy read.
More …
Latest
6hr
On Sunday night, Michael Phelps races the Great White on the Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week.’ But his son Boomer has (…)
2d
The news media and Twitter and the interwebs were all abuzz Friday after Princess Charlotte, the 2-year-old daughter of the Duke and (…)
2d
So I am not a big celebrity watcher. Sure, I tune in briefly and then back out again on big stories, but most of the celebrity lifestyle is (…)
2d
Imagine you’re enjoying a drink at a bar, or sitting by the pool, or catching your breath between sets on an exercise bench, (…)
2d
Season 2 of “13 Reasons Why” is on its way. Are you ready for the talks? Educators, counselors and even Netflix urge you to keep (…)
2d
Parents, teachers, school counselors and therapists were caught off guard during the debut of Netflix’s “13 Reasons (…)
2d
There’s a smart new series of stories coming to you from USA Today and AlltheMoms.com, and, of course, it’s by moms for moms: (…)
2d
Candy. Who doesn’t love candy? Since today is #NationalJunkFoodDay (yep, it’s a real thing)…we thought (…)
3d
Are you carrying credit cards with balances? Do you know how to make your cards work FOR you instead of against you? What about your (…)
3d
When it comes to her 10-month-old son’s first steps, first words and other milestones she may be missing, working mom Victoria E. (…)
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More All The Moms
Comments