Princess Charlotte did NOT throw a tantrum...so stop saying she did

The news media and Twitter and the interwebs were all abuzz Friday after Princess Charlotte, the 2-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (otherwise known as Prince William and Kate Middleton) was spotted behaving less-than-perfectly at the Hamburg airport in Germany.

“Charlotte throws a tantrum” blared the headlines.

Umm, no. She stamped her feet and fell on the ground for approximately 2.8 seconds before her mother picked her up. Then she immediately calmed down.

Anyone who has had a two-year-old knows that tantrums involve full-on wailing, writhing, kicking and sometimes throwing of whatever objects are in range.

What Princess Charlotte did was the equivalent of a teenager rolling their eyes or a grown adult stifling a yawn and saying, “Man, it has been a LONG day. Could we please get on the plane and get out of here??”

Based on the pictures, GIFs and video, it appears that Princess Charlotte may have been on the verge of tears. She may have been unhappy that her mother removed some papers that she probably wasn’t supposed to be playing with in the first place. She may have been tired. She may have needed a nap.

Who knows? She’s freaking two.

Frankly, Princess Charlotte is me at the end of a long work week.

And her mother is my hero…handling that tiny-doesn’t-quite-qualify-as-a-tantrum like a boss. While in a designer dress. And heels.

Cheers to you Charlotte (and Kate)!

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.