What's ahead for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why?' A Season 2 primer

Parents, teachers, school counselors and therapists were caught off guard during the debut of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

The ultra-buzzy teen drama dealt with bullying, rape and suicide. Many adults came late to the party and were blindsided by the show’s intense topics.

After hearing about it, some adults deemed it inappropriate and dangerous — for kids certainly, but even for the target audience of teenagers. Netflix later added a viewer warning to the MA-TV series. School districts sent out warning letters and communities held forums to discuss the show’s serious topics.

That may only add to the show’s allure.

The new season’s air date hasn’t been announced — beyond spring 2018 — but it’s a safe bet it will be binge-watched by teens.

Season 2: What to expect

The first season was about Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who left behind 13 cassette tapes explaining the reasons she took her life. All the tapes were played. So that leaves what for Season 2?

Here’s what we know:

An eerie teaser. The brief trailer set to spooky, chiming music shows familiar landmarks of the show, including the high school and coffee shop. Watch below.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

That was anticlimactic. But we learned more after Netflix tweeted an interview with executive producer Brian Yorkey.

A new narrator. The new season takes place a few months after the Season 1 finale. Hannah won’t come back as narrator, but she will still appear in flashbacks. No more tapes, but a “different sort of analog technology,” Yorkey said.

Justice for Jessica? The first season ended with Jessica finally opening up to her father about her rape. Her storyline isn't over, Yorky told Entertainment Weekly. "Jessica was raped by the popular athlete Bryce. I want to see how that at least starts to play out and I want to do Jessica's story the deserved justice of following her as she goes back to school, as she tries to begin to recover from what happened to her, because it's something that millions of young women go through. And also [I want to] see somebody punch Bryce in the face."

More rape, bullying and suicide storylines. Yorkey ended his EW interview by saying: "All the cliffhangers that we saw at the end of season 1 go back to the initial set of traumas that we're talking about — go back to bullying, go back to Jessica's rape, to Hannah's rape. They're all related, so I would very much like to explore where they all go and to see if there is, as I think there will be, some light for these kids."

Get ready parents, educators, counselors.

What we know about @13ReasonsWhy season 2 — so far pic.twitter.com/PMUaIe6Zy8 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 9, 2017

More ’13 Reasons Why’

