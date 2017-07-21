You parents who complain about 'screen-time limits' have it easy

They’re right; I didn’t have to deal with screens. My son came of age before smartphones, and even then he rarely sat in front of the TV more than an hour or so. (Today, of course, he brings his phone everywhere, and can binge-watch an entire Netflix series in a day.)

But lucky? Hardly.

I would have been a bad parent, probably

When Bryson was 3, one of his favorite things was going to the park. In July. At noon. For hours. If Steve Jobs had introduced the iPad by then, I would have fired up a game or movie as soon as my boy made the slightest motion to go outside.

“Look at the pretty colors,” I would have said, putting it in his tiny hands. “Sit down. Enjoy.”

Would that make me a bad parent? Probably. What’s your point?

What a sucker we all were

I’ve seen kids lost in screens at the barber shop, the dentist’s waiting room, at any number of restaurants. In the old days, I had to constantly correct my son’s behavior in such boredom-inducing environments, hoping to raise a well-rounded individual who socialized well with others.

What a sucker we all were. Who needs to parent when Apple and Samsung have absolutely nailed it?