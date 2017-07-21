10 of our favorite childhood candies, in honor of National Junk Food Day

Candy. Who doesn’t love candy?

Since today is #NationalJunkFoodDay (yep, it’s a real thing)…we thought it appropriate to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about our favorite candies of yesteryear.

After all, candy is the quintessential junk food, is it not?

So without further ado, here are 10 of my favorite candies from my childhood. They made me feel like a millionaire and gave me cred with my friends.

#junkfood forever. Let’s dig in.

1. Big League Chew

2. Bubble Tape

3. Nerds…bonus it was a Nerds Rope

4. FruitStripe Gum

5. Push Pops

6. Warheads

7. Jawbreakers

8. Baby Bottle Tops

9. Airheads

10. Ring Pop

Watch: Sweeties Candy of Arizona, where all this deliciousness can be found

MORE TASTY TREATS:

Related 5 summer kitchen gadgets that put the fun in functional

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.