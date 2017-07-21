Mom Bod: Practical videos about health... for moms by moms

There’s a smart new series of stories coming to you from USA Today and AlltheMoms.com, and, of course, it’s by moms for moms:

Mom Bod is a USA TODAY video series featuring tips from moms on fitness, nutrition and mental health. The goal? Let’s be real about the struggle to be “healthy” and learn to love our mom bods.

The first story and video in the new series from the USA Today Network features Mary Nahorniak and her adorable little one, Alice. Nahorniak lost weight simply by “wearing” her baby.

The three moves Mary demonstrates are crazy simple. You’ll wonder why you weren’t doing them already. But that’s why this series rocks:

Dino Walk: When daughter Alice is fussy, Nahorniak instinctively widens her walk. Suddenly, she’s doing lunges. She likes to add sound effects to this one, because Alice loves it. Jumps: When Alice grew stronger, Nahorniak found little hops made her smile. While Alice is giggling, Mom is also strengthening calves and abdominals. Calf raises: These can be done slowly, even with young babies to help Mom tone legs. Calf raises are great, but they’re an even better workout with the added weight.

We love the TASK rule Nahorniak always follows (and you’ll want to as well):

T wo fingers can be placed under baby’s chin A lways able to view baby’s face – even while nursing S nug and Supported K issable – able to kiss the top of baby’s head easily

Check out the video below and see how crazy simple these moves are and be on the lookout for more here at AlltheMoms soon.

We can’t wait to see what else moms have up their sleeves.

Watch: Mom shows three moves to work out while wearing baby at the same time

Happy momma, happy baby, right?

Mom Bod is comin’ at ya.

Mom Bod is a USA TODAY video series featuring tips from moms on fitness, nutrition and mental health. The goal? Let’s be real about the struggle to “healthy” and learn to love our mom bods.