Celebrity moms and dads who 'keep it real' on social media

So I am not a big celebrity watcher.

Sure, I tune in briefly and then back out again on big stories, but most of the celebrity lifestyle is so un-relatable, I just don’t see much reason to indulge in it.

I am too busy running back and forth between work and car pool and just generally trying to keep my tiny humans alive to appreciate $300 designer outfits in a size 2T or elaborate Garden of Eden maternity/baby photo shoots.

But sleep deprivation, tantrums and sarcasm? THAT I can get behind.

If you’re like me and want to see moms and dads who don’t airbrush away the chaos that is parenthood, then check out the following social media accounts.

Drew Barrymore

#saturdaymorning #everything #oldschool #mykindastyle A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 6, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Why I love her: I’ve always loved her — ever since since E.T.. But what I love about her now is the certain element of natural chaos that permeates her home and her Instagram feed. Kids ARE messy, and her daughters Olive and Frankie are no different. I was completely won over after I heard her tell the story of her daughter melting down in the middle of Disney World and Disneyland. My son had a similar flip-out at California Adventure, but I don’t believe I reacted the same way.

Jessica Biel

SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature. Yes, it is a working mom. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Why I love her: She eats in the shower. That’s multi-tasking at its finest. And sleep-deprivation? Been there. Done that. Still doing it. Biel nails the push-pull that is a working-mom. In the August issue of Marie Claire, Biel says of her son, 2-year-old Silas: “These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude.” So true.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Had a delicious birthday brunch at @foragevancouver. Mmmmwah! @dbelicious #grateful A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Why I love them: Married since 2014, Harris and Burtka’s respective Instagram feeds are filled with pictures (and hilarious video!) of a happy family doing normal happy things. Their twins belly flopping into the pool, helping Burtka and Harris celebrate their birthdays, baking Easter treats and catching a baseball game.

But Harris doesn’t try to gloss over the difficulties or the joys of being a parent, saying in one Instagram post:

Being a parent is the single most challenging thing I’ve ever done/continue to do, but it’s also far and away the greatest joy in my life. It has given me purpose, taught me patience, and expanded my heart.

Chrissy Teigen

💕 @betches A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Why I love her: I am never going to be a model, and so yes, there’s a lot about her life with John Legend that just is in a totally different orbit. But she’s funny and outspoken about everything. And this video of her reading (without makeup) to her daughter, who dances to the classic rhyming story “Barnyard Dance,” is just everything parenting should be.

David Beckham

Kiss for Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Why I love him: He routinely proclaims how proud he is of his children on his Instagram feed and isn’t afraid to show genuine affection. Yes, the Internet went nuts in June, when he posted the above picture of him kissing his daughter on the lips. If you have a problem with that, that’s YOUR problem. My husband and I both kiss our kids on the lips. We love them and aren’t afraid to show it.

Pink

Dinner time A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Why I love her: She’s a new add to my list, and it came this week after “moms of the internet who know how to parent better” attacked her for exposing her two children to kitchen dangers. I choose to focus on the positives in this photo: a mom involving her two kids in the preparation of a healthy meal. I love that Pink is mothering and making what appears to be green beans at the same time.

She also wins in my book with this Instagram post. Just based on the caption alone.

Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Ryan Reynolds

Why I love him: This guy is just funny. Plain and simple. He’s the king of one-liners and sarcastic parenting jokes. You need to laugh during a particularly stressful day? Ryan Reynolds is your guy, constantly cracking comedy about children James and Ines. To wit:

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

Kristen Bell

First daddy daughter swim in Lake Michigan-a right of passage for any Mitten baby ✋ A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 15, 2016 at 7:53am PDT

Why I love her: You won’t find pics of Bell’s children with husband Dax Shepard on her Instagram feed. The two instituted a strict #nokidspolicy when it comes to their kids Lincoln and Delta, and have urged consumers not to buy magazines that feature paparazzi photos of celebrity children. Mama Bear indeed!

Bell gets my respect for deciding whether or not her own children should be in the limelight. Watch her talk about their fight against the paparazzi on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

