If you remember this candy, you had an awesome childhood

In searching for the most fascinating places to shop, I found and wrote about Sweeties, Arizona’s largest candy shop.

Wandering the store was like taking a trip back in time. The sight of Pop Rocks and candy necklaces triggered flashbacks of Lisa Frank swag and “Total Request Live” on MTV.

All of a sudden, I was reminded of a time when candy was currency and time moved like molasses. My heart glowed as two girls, arms filled with sweets, used their cutest voices to negotiate a higher budget with their mom. I had used those same tactics when I was a kid. I bet my daughter will try them on me. Like the mom in the store, I’ll give in…within reason.

I couldn’t believe it when the store owner pointed out a stack of Wonder Balls.

I hadn’t seen those magical chocolate balls filled with candy since the first time Pokemon was a thing. (Apparently, they’ve been back for more than a year, but I usually try to avert my eyes when there’s candy around.)

The trip down memory lane got me thinking about the best candy from my childhood. There are the 10 that made you feel like a millionaire and gave you cred with friends.

1. Big League Chew

2. Bubble Tape

3. Nerds…bonus it was a Nerds Rope

4. FruitStripe Gum

5. Push Pops

6. Warheads

7. Jawbreakers

8. Baby Bottle Tops

9. Airheads

10. Ring Pop

Watch: Sweeties Candy of Arizona, where all this deliciousness can be found

MORE TASTY TREATS:

Related 5 summer kitchen gadgets that put the fun in functional

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.