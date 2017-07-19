Squeal! Paige Davis returns to TLC's 'Trading Spaces' revival

Even those of us who got over the gluttony of home makeover shows as quickly as we got into them, are excited to hear about Paige Davis’ return to the “Trading Spaces” reboot.

TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” the show in which neighbors decorated a room in each other’s homes with very little money, will return in 2018. And the show’s longest-running, most effervescent host is back too, TLC announced Wednesday. Since the network announced a revival in March, fans have been clamoring for the return of the sunny and empathetic Davis,

She served as the couples chief handholder or cheerleader, depending on how awesome or awful the makeover reveal was. Davis told “Entertainment Weekly” that she saw herself as a sort of TV therapist, gently coaxing couples to reveal their true feelings about the makeover.

“Stay calm and focused and remember that number one, I have to do my job, which is to host this couple through the experience. And the other part of that job is to hopefully escort them into letting us into their mind.”

So bad, it was good

In fact, what made this show great were the reveals gone oh-so-wrong: A living room with sand floors, another with straw walls, the upside down room look and more than 7,000 silk flowers stapled to the bathroom wall.

Davis hosted the show from 2001-2004 before she was dropped from the show in early 2005. She briefly returned in 2008 before the series ended.

Davis’ consoling nature is just what we need, wrote Kevin Fallon of “The Daily Beast.”

“We’ve been through a lot this year, “Trading Spaces” is comfort food from a sweeter, simpler time, when all we needed was a $1,000 and a wall of hay to laugh at in order to feel safe,” he wrote.

A primer of the premise

If the show’s premise is fuzzy, here’s a run-down:

Two sets of neighbors redecorated one room in each other’s homes.

The neighbors were given $1,000 budget, initially. The amount later grew to $2,000.

Each neighbor is assigned a designer, sometimes with sinister tastes.

The homeowners do not get a say in the redecorating of the specific room in their own home. But they do provide input on how designers approach redecorating their neighbor’s room.

Neither of the homeowner teams are allowed to enter their home during the makeover.

The redecorated rooms are revealed at the end of the final day.

