Serena Williams needs pregnancy advice and Twitter responds

Serena Williams may be one of the top female athletes of our time, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to late pregnancy difficulties.
Williams proved that yes, the struggle is real, by taking to Twitter Tuesday night and asking her nearly nine million followers if they advice on how to move and roll over in bed.
“Any tips on how to roll over at night? I’m having trouble from going from left…to my right…to my left side.”
Williams thus far has received more than 846 responses. Some are just messages of support. But others come with practical advice – including sleeping in a recliner, using contoured body pillows, and waking up her fiancé and making him pull or roll her over.
Earlier this week, a glowing Williams showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram selfie.
The 35-year-old tennis champion is due to give birth in about two months.
