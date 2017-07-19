Serena Williams needs pregnancy advice and Twitter responds

Serena Williams may be one of the top female athletes of our time, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to late pregnancy difficulties.

Williams proved that yes, the struggle is real, by taking to Twitter Tuesday night and asking her nearly nine million followers if they advice on how to move and roll over in bed.

“Any tips on how to roll over at night? I’m having trouble from going from left…to my right…to my left side.”

Any tips on how to turn over at night? 😰I'm having trouble from going from my left ….to my right…. to my left side. 🤰🏾 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

Williams thus far has received more than 846 responses. Some are just messages of support. But others come with practical advice – including sleeping in a recliner, using contoured body pillows, and waking up her fiancé and making him pull or roll her over.

I'm sorry for smiling Serena, but this is so cute 😀your followers giving you advice on how to sleep comfortably while pregnant. — Jamie Wilson (@tvdshoes) July 19, 2017

2 words…Pregnancy snoogle! It's a contour pillow designed for mommy-to-bes!! Its my go to gift for my expecting friends. Thank me later🍼💙 — SNL (@snwann) July 19, 2017

Wake ur man up and have him push or pull u. If I can't turn, he's not sleeping. — Sophie Bom (@sophieandthebbs) July 19, 2017

Earlier this week, a glowing Williams showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram selfie.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The 35-year-old tennis champion is due to give birth in about two months.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.