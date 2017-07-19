Our 7 favorite Lego creations from Brick Fest Live! sorted by color

A giant pile of Lego bricks is coming to a convention space near you.

Brick Fest Live! is a fan-created experience all about the colorful Lego bricks. The event is on a tour of the U.S. with stops in 10 cities from coast to coast now through November. Visitors can build and race their own derby cars, take selfies with life-size Lego figures, and build as much as they can imagine.

Founder Chad Collins said the experience can unite generations of Lego fans.

“You are experiencing Lego as a family unit. You are sitting alongside your child building with them, and your child is listening to you as their parent or guardian, and there’s nothing they want more in their life than for you to play with them,” he said.

Collins said one of the biggest benefits of building an event like this is access to thousands of Legos and thousands of other builders, encouraging the kind of creativity and collaboration you can’t get at home.

“What we’re providing at Brick Fest Live! is a unique hands-on experience where you are only seeing these elements at the event, and you are only able to experience it together with others that are just as enthusiastic as you are,” he said.

Brick Fest Live! has been posting photos from the events so far on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. Here are some of our favorites, sorted by color.

Red

#lego Monochrome creations from #brickfestlive Pasadena! #brickfest #staycreative A post shared by Brick Fest Live (@brickfestlive) on Aug 22, 2015 at 1:04pm PDT

These towering red figures at 2015’s Brick Fest Live! in Pasadena are taller than many of the kids.

Orange

Many of the events feature appearances from kid celebrities — including this Lego figure of Zoe from “Sesame Street.”

Yellow

Thanks @Bricks4KidzCorp for sponsoring our Lego Derby! Where every kid is an engineer! #BrickFestLiveCLT pic.twitter.com/wUup9Ln6V6 — Brick Fest Live (@BrickFestLive) June 4, 2017

The yellow track acts as a great backdrop for these Lego derby racers.

Green(-ish)

It GLOWS 😊 #lego #glow #brickfest #kansascity #weekend #sundayfunday A post shared by Cecilia Raulston (@ceciliaraulston) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

This photo from the Kansas City event gives a look at what can be built with glow-in-the-dark Legos under black light.

Blue

Swimming at Buffalo #BrickFest. Open until 6p and all day tomorrow. Parent tip: Totally doable. A post shared by bennett park mca (@bennettparkmca) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Three words: Pool. Of. Legos.

Pink

"Do you wanna build a…." super awesome LEGO creation and wear it on an even cooler hat? 🎩 Make sure you check out the @brickbrickgear booth at #phillybrickfest #phillybrickfest2017 #brickfestlive A post shared by BRICKLOVER18.com (@bricklover18) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

These Lego-bedazzled hats bridge the world of bricks with other popular kid icons.

White

Your additions to the Architect Zone looked great in Philly! #Lego #architecture A post shared by Brick Fest Live (@brickfestlive) on May 1, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

This tower is tall. Very tall.

Brick Fest Live! upcoming tour dates

July 22-23: Scottsdale, Ariz.

July 29-30: Austin.

Aug. 12-13: Denver.

Aug. 19-20: Portland.

Aug. 26-27: Pasadena.

Sept. 9-10: Las Vegas.

Sept. 23-24: Sacramento

Oct. 7-8: Richmond, Va.

Oct. 21-22: Houston.

Nov. 4-5: Baltimore.

More info about the event is online.

