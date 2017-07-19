Could bungee workouts be the next fitness craze?

If you like flying through the air, and could use an extra bit of zip and zoom in your workout, then consider this: bungee cord fitness.

Yes, it’s a real thing. And we think it looks totally cool.

What is it?

Technically, the product is called Astro Dance, and its the brainchild of a Florida personal trainer named Patty Cummings.

David Dorsey of The News-Press in southwest Florida reports that Cummings, a mother of four uses the bungee cord to give clients of all ages a true endurance workout.

“I came up with Astro Durance because you feel like you’re an astronaut in the bungee,” Cummings said.

What can you do on the bungee?

Pretty much anything you can do in a typical fitness class: push-ups, lunges, squats, jumps, etc. In one class at Cummings’ P2 Personal Training studio, clients propelled themselves horizontally, flying onto a vertical trampoline. The trampoline, combined with the bungee, sent them back into a standing position.

Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.

Who benefits from such a workout?

Cummings says everyone can. Her clients have reported significant weight-loss and increased flexibility. She says the exercise can benefit individuals with hip replacements and knee replacements, as well as those recovering from injuries.

“While people are springing in the air, we can get you to do certain types of movements to stimulate those muscles without putting any pressure on the joints.”

Are bungee cord workout coming to a gym near you?

Cummings hopes so. (And so do we!) She said she’s getting calls and inquiries from interested customers around the country, and hopes to sell to gyms, fitness studios and chiropractors, among others.

Original article from David Dorsey/News-Press.com