His son steals the show in this real-estate pitch man's Facebook video

This sponsored real-estate Facebook ad video from the Clever Investor is getting views (24K and counting as of this post), but I suspect for none of the reasons this dad intended.

Cody Sperber’s little boy, Hudson, clearly steals the show. While dad talks about flipping a house on Solano Drive in Glendale, Ariz., his little boy:

sneezes,

makes binocular eyes with his hands,

wiggles, fidgets and dances around,

and walks behind dad and sticks his arms out.

He mimics dad’s moves, too

This is perhaps the one thing Cody Sperber probably intended his son to do judging by the outtake at the end.

It’s viral hilarity that will make you laugh, maybe until you lose your breath like some of us did while watching. And we watched more than once. OK, five times. Alright, at this point we’re bookmarking this post so we can come back and watch again and again.

Cody Sperber, we hope your real-estate pitch video brings you some business. But, for now, your son Hudson is bringing us laughs.

Watch: Clever Investor’s Cody Sperber and son Hudson in sponsored ad video

