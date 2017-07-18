Back to school 2017: How to score free Apple headphones, other killer deals

The parade of back-to-school deals already is underway.

Oh, you haven’t noticed because you wait until the day before school starts to shop? This year, you’ll want to get going now.

National retailers launched back-to-school deals sooner than ever, timing it around Amazon Prime Day on July 11, according to CNBC.

Here are the top places for 2017 back-to-school supply offers.

Amazon

Check its back-to-school checklist, with designated tabs for varying grade levels and for teachers. All deals have a slash across the original price. You’ll find electronics slashed up to 60 percent off; and glue, scissors, gel pens and notebooks 35 to 58 percent off. The online retailer would seem to be a boon for parents buying supplies for multiple children.

Apple

If your child needs a computer or iPad (for school or any other reason), Apple stores have a freebie promotion. Buy an eligible Mac or iPad and receive free wireless Beats Solo3 On-Ear headphones (a $300 value), Powerbeats3 wireless earphones (a $200 value) or BeatsX Earphones (a $150 value). The deal is available to students, teachers or parents of higher-education schools, online or at Apple’s stores and some campus stores. The promotion ends Sept. 25.

Barnes & Noble

The bookseller is targeting college students looking for the best deal on textbooks. Receive 90 percent off on new and used textbooks. Free shipping is included on all textbook orders.

Staples

Check out the school- and office-supply chain’s Back to School Center for promotions and more, including 50-cent, in-store deals on items like markers, glue and notebooks.

Walmart

For the first time ever, the world’s biggest retailer will have school-supply helpers on site to help parents get the job done faster. Walmart also expanded its online grocery orders, which can be picked up at stores, to include hundreds of notebooks, pencils, pens and other school-supply items.

nother way the discount shopping giant is trying to draw customers is with its new online feature. At Walmart.com/classroom-supplies users can enter their ZIP code and narrow their focus to a specific school, a specific grade and common school supplies. Not every school/classroom grade has a list, but it’s a helpful feature for parents who forgot their list at home or happen to be shopping at Walmart for something else.

