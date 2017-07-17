Chick-fil-A debuts 'family style meals' in select cities, thrilling parents everywhere

I have two kids under the age of 7.

This basically means that I am at Chick-fil-A at least once (OK, twice) a week.

So I was super thrilled to see that our favorite fast-food/fast-casual, go-to dinner and lunch spot is, beginning today, testing out a slew of new menu options at select restaurants.

According to this news release, Chick-fil-A’s new family style meals will include one entree and two side dishes, plus rolls and drinks. Among the new side dishes? Macaroni and cheese (yay!) and bacon baked beans.

Prefer something healthier? You can pair your main course with a fruit cup and a side salad.

Entrees included in the family-style meals are: 12-count Chick-n-Strips, Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts, Chick-fil-A nuggets and grilled chicken breasts.

The meals will cost $29.99 and will be available in the test cities through mid-November.

The company says the meals should feed “up to four people.”

Now for the happy/sad news: the family-style meals will only be available in three cities.

Fortunately for me, one of those is Phoenix, Ariz., where I live.

The others are Greensboro, N.C., and San Antonio, Texas.

If this sounds like every parent’s dream meal-on-the-go scenario, then maybe it’s because Chick-fil-A worked with a panel of parents in developing the meal options.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals – down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” said Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

“Mealtime should be an enjoyable experience that brings family and friends together, not an extra stress in the day.”

In its news release, the company noted that “thirty-six percent of Chick-fil-A dinner customers take their meal to go from restaurants to eat at home.”

If the sides/meals are a success, they could make it on to the menu at franchises nationwide.

