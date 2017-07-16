10 Netflix shows moms are sneaking off to watch

How do moms watch Netflix? The same way they find five minutes alone. They sneak it.
A recent Netflix study looked at mom preferences for streaming video.
They learned the obvious: 97 percent had more “me time” for binge-watching before becoming mothers.
They also learned the obvious to moms everywhere: 71 percent “sneak” viewing time. Almost half (46 percent) admit to sneaking three times a day. That’s not surprising, since a mom’s day is a series of tasks and obligations that prevent one long sneak-a-thon.
How moms sneak
The Netflix Mom TV Me-Time Survey 2017 also found:
- 57 percent sneak watch while loading laundry.
- 48 percent view shows while cooking.
- 40 percent follow their favorite characters by extending time in the bathroom.
- 27 percent watch by taking extra time to apply makeup.
- 21 percent by hiding in the pantry, closet, basement or laundry room.
- 15 percent by lengthening their time at the gym to lengthen view time.
- 15 percent by pressing play while parked for school pick up.
What moms watch
The most sneaked shows:
- “The Walking Dead”
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “Orange is the New Black”
- “Friends”
- “13 Reasons Why”
- “Scandal”
- “How to Get Away With Murder”
- “Once Upon A Time”
- “Fuller House”
- “Gilmore Girls”
Why moms sneak
Before anyone gets all judge-y, let’s consider that most of these reasons aren’t selfish extravagances but a very real need to feel human again.
- 66 percent to take a break from the daily routine
- 49 percent for adult-only time
- 55 percent to feel less stressed
- 37 percent be feel more refreshed
- 47 percent for some peace and quiet
- 46 percent to watch something other than kids TV
- 32 percent to feel like one’s old self again
- 19 percent to be a better parent.
The survey was conducted between June 9-14. Netflix surveyed 1,006 U.S. moms (including 307 Hispanic moms) and 322 Canadian moms with children under the age of 9 and living at home.
